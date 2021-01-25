IRDC 2021 Call for Presenters

SUBMIT YOUR PROPOSAL

VMSD invites retail and design experts to submit speaker proposals for the 21st annual International Retail Design Conference.

IRDC, the premier educational and networking event for store designers and visual merchandising professionals, will take place August 24-26, 2021, in Denver at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel.

Deadline for submissions is February 22, 2021.

About IRDC

The International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) offers the opportunity for industry leaders to network and interact with other industry thought leaders in creative collaboration, seminars and interactive workshops. This two-day event targeted specifically to the retail design community features inspiration, education and interaction with more than 300 retail, design and architecture professionals from around the world.

Our program includes:

Thought-provoking, high-level keynote presentations intended to challenge the norms and promote new ways of thinking to our retail design audience

Industry-focused breakout sessions devoted to exploring to strategic conversations about emerging trends; translating the latest, most innovative retail experiences; and looking ahead to what the future holds for this constantly changing industry.

Hands-on workshops and interactive sessions provide attendees with inspiration and new networking experiences.

A few things to keep in mind when submitting your proposal.

We're looking for presentations that...

break the mold on boring “talking head(s) at podium” case studies

tackle high-level, strategic topics with broad relevance across channels, job functions

broaden our horizons beyond the world of retail…what can we learn from other industries?

address the growing importance of "phygital" experiences in the built environment

share original consumer or market research that drives the narrative on consumer trends, future proofing, predictive analytics, etc.

engage and involve the audience – challenges, workshops, interpretive dance – if it’s fun and educational with a dash of team-building, let’s talk!

Please note:

We receive more proposals than we can accommodate in our program, therefore, not all submissions can be accepted. IRDC is a peer-to-peer event. Design/architecture firms must co-present with one or more representatives of a retail brand; solo presentations from design firms will not be considered. Unless you are proposing a panel discussion, please, no more than two speakers per session.

Please secure the participation of all presenters and the organizations they represent prior to submitting a proposal. Presentations that have been given previously, particularly at other U.S. retail industry events, are also ineligible for consideration.

Vendors, manufacturers and suppliers are not eligible to speak at IRDC and are eligible to participate in a sponsorship capacity only.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Murray Kasmenn at murray.kasmenn@smartworkmedia.com or at 770.578.2577.

Questions? Please contact IRDC Conference Chair Jennifer Acevedo at jennifer.acevedo@smartworkmedia.com or visit irdconline.com/agenda.