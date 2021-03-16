IRDC Speaking Proposal Deadline Extended

Wanting to speak at IRDC 2021? There's still time to submit a proposal!

VMSD magazine has extended the deadline for a final time to March 31.

All retailer industry experts, influencers and leaders are invited to submit speaking proposals to IRDC 2021, to take place Sept. 21-22 in Denver. Now in its 21st year, the International Retail Design Conference is THE educational and networking event geared toward consumer experiences, retail design, store design and visual merchandising professionals. For 2021, the VMSD editorial staff is looking for thought-provoking, high-level presentations that challenge norms and rethink retail.

To submit a proposal, please visit https://bit.ly/3pqoySp