JCP Begins Closeout Sales

In anticipation of implementing a planned store optimization strategy, department store J.C. Penney (Plano, Texas) has begun store closing sales at 137 stores across the U.S., according to a press release. The retailer plans to reduce its store footprint and focus its efforts on its strongest locations as well as e-commerce.

All merchandise is on sale and discounts range from 25 to 40 percent off original prices with all sales final starting June 25. The list of 137 closing stores can be found on the JCPenney blog.