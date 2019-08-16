JCPenney and Macy’s to Sell Second-Hand Fashion

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) and Macy’s (Cincinnati) are partnering with the resale marketplace, ThredUp (Cambridge, Mass.) to sell second-hand women’s fashion in stores, according to Retail Dive.

Clothing from ThredUp will be offered in 30 JCPenney stores and 40 Macy’s locations.

ThredUp is also partnering with department store Stage Stores (Houston).

ThredUp allows consumers to buy and sell used clothing online but is now moving towards a brick-and-mortar strategy with the recent partnerships.