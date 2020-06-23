JCPenney Announces Additional Closures

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) is planning to permanently close another 13 stores due to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, USA Today reports. Seven of the 13 stores are located in Michigan. Other locations include Concord, Calif.; Hyattsville, Md.; Bay Shore and Poughkeepsie, N.Y., as well as Omak and Sunnyside, Wash.

These closures are in addition to the brand’s 136 stores that have already started “going-out-of-business” sales. In all, the company’s broader plan reportedly includes the permanent closure of 242 locations.