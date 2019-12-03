JCPenney Back in Compliance with NYSE

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) is back in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange, reports Retail Dive. This past August, the NYSE warned JCPenney of the potential of it being delisted following a drop in the department store retailer’s average share price to below $1 USD.

The retailer’s stock rose above $1 for more than 30 consecutive trading days which helped it regain compliance with the NYSE. According to Retail Dive, some of the things that helped boost its shares was announcing its new outdoor private label apparel line for men as well as improved profits in the third quarter.