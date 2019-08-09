JCPenney in Danger of Delisting

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) announced Thursday it is in danger of delisting on New York Stock Exchange (New York), according to CNBC.

JCPenney’s stock closed at less than $1 for more than a month, which prompted the notice from the New York Stock Exchange.

The announcement comes on the heels of other financial troubles for the department store. In July, JCPenney hired financial advisers to restructure the company’s debt to avoid bankruptcy.

“Restructuring won't necessarily save JCP,” GlobalData Retail Managing Director Neil Saunders said at the time of the hire. “But it will buy them time and allow management to develop plans to improve trading."