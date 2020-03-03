JCPenney Debuts Curbside Pick Up

Plano, Texas-based JCPenney will introduce its “Style on the Go” curbside pick-up program at 50 stores after a successful pilot launch, says Footwear News, allowing customers to pick up products they shopped for online.

The department store also continues to experiment with their private women’s label, A.n.a, along with expanding their outdoor brand offerings.

JCPenney also announced a partnership with reseller ThredUp, along with competitor Macy’s (Cincinnati).