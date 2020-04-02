J.C.Penney Furloughs Staff

Plano, Texas-based J.C.Penney announced it would be furloughing most of its staff at headquarters, stores and business offices due to COVID-19, reports The Dallas Morning News.

The company says health benefits will still be provided for full-time employees through the furlough.

On March 19, J.C.Penney closed its stores and business offices with plans to reopen April 2, though it has now stated that they will not open until it is safe for the employees and the public to do so.