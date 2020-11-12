JCPenney Officially Launches Stylus Brand

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) is launching the private Stylus brand today, Nov. 12, WWD reports. The collection will be featured at 363 of the brand’s 690 stores as well as on jcpenney.com. The new line comprises jumpsuits, cardigans, mididresses and more.

Michelle Wlazlo, Executive VP and Chief Merchandising Officer, JCPenney, told WWD: “We look at Stylus as a ‘style-leisure’ brand … It’s not loungewear. It’s not activewear. And it’s not ath-leisure. The comfort you get with Stylus linking with style is quite unique to the marketplace.”

The apparel is meant to be versatile so women can wear the clothing leisurely as well as for more business casual occasions. Wlazlo says the line was in production before the COVID-19 pandemic and is not a response to pandemic style choices.