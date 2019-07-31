JCPenney Replaces Chief of Stores

Michael Robbins will leave JCPenney (Plano, TX) as chief of stores and supply chain on Aug. 5 and will be succeeded by Jim DePaul as executive vice president of stores, according to Retail Dive.

After a round of executive and board appointments, JCPenney continues to attempt a comeback in the market after years of floundering sales and middling performance.

CEO Jill Soltau, who acquired the position last year, told analysts that one of her top priorities is filling the company’s management team.

JCPenney recently hired financial advisers to restructure its debt and help avoid bankruptcy.