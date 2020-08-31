JCPenney Sees Substantial July Losses

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) saw a net loss in July of $342.1 million, Retail Dive reports. Though the department store rebounded slightly in June, according to a recent court filing, the company saw an operating loss of $164 million in July.

This is more than double the month of May’s operating losses. JCPenney’s operating profits in June were $79.3 million.

The retailer is moving toward Chapter 11 and potential bidders include Sycamore Partners, Hudson’s Bay Co., Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners.