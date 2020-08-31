 

JCPenney Sees Substantial July Losses

The department store retailer experienced a loss of $342 million
Posted August 31, 2020

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) saw a net loss in July of $342.1 million, Retail Dive reports. Though the department store rebounded slightly in June, according to a recent court filing, the company saw an operating loss of $164 million in July.

This is more than double the month of May’s operating losses. JCPenney’s operating profits in June were $79.3 million.

The retailer is moving toward Chapter 11 and potential bidders include Sycamore Partners, Hudson’s Bay Co., Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.