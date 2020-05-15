JCPenney Stops Trading

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) stopped trading its shares Friday morning and an announcement is still expected from the department store company, WWD reports.

Many outlets believe JCPenney is close to revealing its filing for bankruptcy protection. The retailer did, however, make a $17 million interest payment due May 7. There has also been some speculation of mall operators teaming up to purchase the company and keep it running, according to WWD.

Like many retailers, JCPenney had to temporarily many of its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.