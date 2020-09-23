J.Crew to Close U.K. Stores

Apparel retailer J.Crew (New York) will close all six of its U.K. stores, according to The Guardian.

“After a thorough review, we have determined we are best able to serve our U.K. customers through our global e-commerce platform and are closing our six store locations in the country. We thank our U.K. associates for their dedication during this unprecedented time and are working to support their transition.”

The brand has named FRP advisory to liquidate its U.K. business, which operates a head office in London and employs nearly 80 people.