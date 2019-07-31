J.Crew Cuts Dozens of Corporate Positions

J.Crew Group (New York) cut "dozens of positions at its New York corporate headquarters," according to WWD and is turning to their Madewell (New York) brand as a safeguard.

With the most recent quarter, J.Crew Group opened one J.Crew store and 10 Madewell stores. The company plans to close 20 J.Crew and factory stores. Unlike the rest of the group, Madewell has a permanent CEO and could go public.

J.Crew has had its share of executive shakeups: chief executive James Brett left in November, longtime chairman Mickey Drexler left in January, and two years ago, the company slashed 250 jobs, mostly from the corporate office.