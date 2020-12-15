JD Sports Purchases Shoe Palace

U.K. sportswear retailer JD Sports has purchased Shoe Palace (Morgan Hill, Calif.) for $325 million, according to Reuters. The move expands its reach along the West Coast in the U.S.

JD Sports first entered the U.S. market with its purchase of Finish Line in 2018. Shoe Palace is family owned and operated by four brothers from the Mersho family; they will retain 20 percent of JD’s U.S. business. Shoe Palace currently operates 167 stores in the U.S.