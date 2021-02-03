Jeff Bezos Stepping Down as Amazon CEO

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) CEO Jeff Bezos will step down later this year, handing the position to one of the company’s top executives, Andy Jassy. Bezos will transition to executive chairman of Amazon’s board, reports CNBC.

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has led Amazon’s Web Services cloud team since its inception.

Bezos said in a letter to employees: “I’m excited to announce that this Q3 I’ll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO. In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence.”

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 as an online bookstore which has become a mega-retailer with global reach. Amazon surpassed a $1 trillion market cap under Bezos’ leadership in January of last year, reports CNBC. The company is now worth more than $1.6 trillion.