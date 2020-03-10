Jide Zeitlin to Remain Tapestry CEO

Tapestry (New York), owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, has announced that Jide Zeitlin will remain in his role of Chairman and CEO for three more years, while Coach’s President and CEO Joshua Schulman is set to depart after a “transition period,” WWD reports.

Until a successor is found for Schulman, Zeitlin will manage the Coach brand.

Tapestry shares have dropped by almost 25 percent since last September, and are down at least 43 percent year-over-year, reports WWD.

Zeitlin says his focus for Coach will be on product, market and strategy. He will also focus on other Tapestry-wide growth opportunities.