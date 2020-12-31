Jill Soltau to Leave JCPenney

JCPenney’s (Plano, Texas) CEO Jill Soltau is leaving the company Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Soltau was originally hired in order to help turn around the department store roughly two years ago, CNBC reports.

Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, JCPenney’s new owners, said they’re seeking a leader “who is focused on modern retail, the consumer experience and the goal of creating a sustainable and enduring JCPenney.”

Stanley Shashoua, Simon Properties’ Chief Investment Officer, will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found. JCPenney filed for bankruptcy this past May.