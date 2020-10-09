J.Jill Names New CEO

J. Jill (Quincy, Mass.) has named retail industry veteran Claire Spofford as CEO, effective no later than Feb. 15, according to a press release. Spofford will also become a member of the Board of Directors.

“I am honored to rejoin the team and for the opportunity to lead J.Jill as we look to build on our strong heritage and position the company for the future,” she said. “J.Jill is a unique brand that is not only dedicated to helping women look great and feel good, but also to supporting women in the community, and I have a deep admiration and love for the brand and the important role it plays in women’s lives.”

Spofford was most recently president of Cornerstone Brands (West Chester, Ohio), where she oversaw a portfolio of brands including Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road. She was also senior VP and CMO of J. Jill Inc. and VP, Global Marketing at Timberland (Stratham, N.H.).