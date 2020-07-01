John Lewis to Close London Flagship

U.K. department store John Lewis (London) will close several stores, including one of its London flagships, according to Drapers. Chairman Sharon White announced the move in a letter to staff this week.

“The reality is that we have too much store space for the way people want to shop now and we have shared this with our Partners. As difficult as it is, it is highly unlikely we will reopen all our John Lewis stores,” said a spokesperson.

The retailer has reopened 22 of its 50 stores, which were forced to close during the pandemic. It plans to open 10 more by mid-July when it will also announce the stores that will be closed.