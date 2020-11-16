Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Bows in Washington, D.C.

It’s not hard to see why the magnificent architecture of Washington, D.C., would inspire new design projects. But it was those grand buildings’ inner workings that also got a nod from the team at Washington, D.C.-based multidisciplinary architecture firm //3877.

The firm’s design for Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery, a 3100-square-foot, multi-purpose eatery located in a historic building in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, is an homage to such timeless elements as steel, plaster, wood and ceramic – materials that //3877 Principal and Co-Founder David Shove-Brown says became stars of its interior design. “Junction is a celebration of Capitol Hill’s unique architecture,” he says. “Defined by its strong architectural elements and simultaneously delicate construction details, we mirrored this dichotomy found within the city to create a bistro, bar and bakery that is equal parts eclectic as it is inviting and familiar.”

Vivid red, navy blue and natural wood tones dominate the color palette. To create depth in the narrow space, those colors are layered with textures such as enameled countertops, exposed brick and reclaimed wood. Tin ceiling tiles clad the zinc-topped bar, which also features an ornamental edge design, something Shove-Brown notes is drawn from details found in distinctive Capitol Hill row homes. Exposed rebar creates shelving behind the bar and is used to anchor the unit to the ceiling; it also serves as a decorative footrest for bar patrons.

“The goal is to welcome guests to a bakery, café, restaurant and bar that feels new but also timeless, and that has been a neighborhood go-to forever,” Shove-Brown says. “Morning guests walk into a bakery that is beaming with natural light across bright surfaces with unique patterning; afternoon guests are greeted by the same welcoming atmosphere, but now with a clear view of the bustling restaurant; and evening guests enter a classic Capitol Hill bar and restaurant with moody lighting and classic dining areas.”

Photography: Clarence Butts, Washington, D.C.