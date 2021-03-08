Kate Spade Creative Director to Exit

Kate Spade New York (New York) announced its Creative Director, Nicola Glass, would leave the retailer in April, reports The Business of Fashion.

Glass was hired about three years ago from rival luxury handbag maker Michael Kors (New York), hoping she could help revamp the brand’s design to attract shoppers.

The company said it has created two new roles to revive the brand and named longtime executive Kristen Naiman as Senior VP of Brand Concept and Strategy. The company also said it had commenced a search for a Head of Product Design as it looks to introduce fresh handbags, jewelry and footwear, among other products.