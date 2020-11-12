Kate Spade Taps Tinder CMO

Kate Spade (New York) has tapped Jenny Campbell as its next Chief Marketing Officer, Retail Dive reports. Campbell recently held the CMO position for the dating app Tinder (West Hollywood, Calif.) and will replace Mary Renner Beech who has held the role at Kate Spade since 2013.

According to Retail Dive, in an emailed press release, the brand said Campbell will be responsible for “all aspects of brand marketing, with a strong focus on direct-to-consumer strategy and engagement, as well as digital community-building.”

Campbell has previously held positions with Nike as well as the advertising adgencies 72andSunny (Los Angeles) and Wieden + Kennedy (Portland, Ore.).