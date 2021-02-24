The Kingdom Heads to Miami

The Calabasas, Calif.-based multi-brand boutique The Kingdom is opening in Miami, reports WWD. This marks the retail shop’s second location, which will open in the spring as a 12-month pop-up before securing a permanent space.

Jason Salstein, Fashion Director of the retail company, said in a statement: “The Miami Design District is the exact site a retail destination like The Kingdom belongs, full of wonder, whimsy, luxury, diversity, discovery and community.”

Its current Calabasas-based boutique opened in 2017 inside The Commons at Calabasas and is set at 1400 square feet. While the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges to the retailer, The Kingdom saw a 75 percent increase year-over-year based on high sales during the months of June and July 2020, according to WWD.

In Miami, the pop-up will replace the former Piaget space.