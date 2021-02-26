Kith Opens First Paris Store

The retailer turned lifestyle brand Kith (New York) launched its first flagship in Paris, occupying three floors at the Golden Triangle at the Pershing Hall Building at 49 Rue Pierre Charron, reports The Business of Fashion.

The 16,000-square-foot space will house Kith “retail,” Kith “treats” and Kath Sadelle’s restaurant.

The company is also launching an online store which will have concentrated duty-free shipping. In addition to the store’s inauguration, Kith has collaborated with Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) to launch an Air Force 1 sneaker that pays homage to the French flag, available only at the new location.

Kith, which is short for the Scottish phrase “kith and kin,” meaning “friends and family” or “to make known,” started off as a stockist for brands such as Adidas and Nike. In 2021, the company launched an in-house appeal line and the business grew in popularity.