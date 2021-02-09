 

Kohl’s Announces Partnership with Eddie Bauer

Retailer hopes to grow active category to 30 percent of business
Posted February 9, 2021

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wisc.) will partner with Eddie Bauer (Bellvue, Wash.) to offer that brand’s performance outerwear and outdoor apparel to its customers beginning this fall, according to a press release.

“We are excited to partner with Eddie Bauer, a brand synonymous with outfitting families for any activity or adventure, to bring their assortment of award-winning, high-quality activewear and outerwear to millions of Kohl’s customers,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.

About 500 Kohl’s stores as well as its e-commerce site will offer an assortment of Eddie Bauer gear for women, men and kids. Kohl’s has set a strategic goal to drive its Active category from 20 percent to at least 30 percent of its overall business.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.