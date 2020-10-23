Kohl’s Debuts Athleisure Line

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wisc.) has launched a new private label specialty athleisure brand, FLX, in select stores and online, according to a press release. The brand, for men and women, will be refreshed seasonally.

“As customers have been increasingly shopping for a more comfortable and casual lifestyle, Kohl’s identified a plan to more aggressively serve as the most trusted retailer of choice in these categories,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s Chief Merchandising Officer.

Kohl’s has increased the square footage dedicated to active wear by 25 percent in about 160 of its stores.

