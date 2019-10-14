Kohl’s Facing Leadership Change

Joining Kohl’s Corp. (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) in 2017, Bruce Besanko recently announced that he is now planning to retire at the end of the fiscal year.

Jill Timm, Executive VP of Finance for Kohl’s, who joined the company in 1999, will take over the CFO role after Besanko departs. Besanko will remain a senior adviser in order to help with the transition.

“I’m thankful for my time at Kohl’s and I am confident in the bright future the company is building,” said Besanko in a company press statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with the team as we go through our most meaningful season of the year.”

Besanko is considered one of the highest paid executives at a public company like Kohl’s, with a salary of $934,054 in 2019, as reported by BizJournal.com.