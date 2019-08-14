Kohl’s Launches Partnership with Emerging Brands

The department store retailer Kohl’s (Milwaukee) is partnering with emerging retail brands for “Curated by Kohl’s,” a selection of products to be sold online and in 50 stores starting in mid-October, Retail Dive reports.

The collection will refresh every quarter with the first rotation including items from East Adeline by Dia & Co (Greenwood, Ind.), Kid Made Modern (New York), Lovepop (Boston), Luca and Danni (Cranston, R.I.) and United by Blue (Philadelphia).

Merchandise from Nine West (White Plains, N.Y.), Scott Living (Nashville) and Jason Wu (New York) will be added to the selection later in the year.

The department store is partnering with Facebook for next spring’s rotation. Kohl’s will work with Facebook (Menlo Park, Calif.) to identify the brands that have gained popularity among customers.