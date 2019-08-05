Krispy Kreme to Open in Chicago Loop

Kripsy Kreme (Winston-Salem, N.C.) will open its first location in Chicago’s Loop, at Block 37 on State Street in October, according to a press release. The Chicago Fresh Shop, a franchise operated by Chicagoland Restaurants, is the fourth of eight Krispy Kreme locations planned for the Chicago area.

“After reestablishing the Krispy Kreme brand in Homewood, Evergreen Park and Hillside, we have found the perfect spot for our first Chicago Fresh Shop in Block 37 for the city’s commuters, locals and visitors,” said Carlos Larcada, President of Chicagoland Restaurants.

Located on the Pedway level of Block 37, a shopping, dining and entertainment destination, it will be accessible by both the CTA Red and Blue Lines.