Kroger Performs Above Wall Street Projection

In its 2019 fourth quarter, The Kroger Co. (Cincinnati) performed better than expected in total and identical-store sales, despite a flat year overall, reports Supermarket News. This may be fueled by the company’s private label and digital success.

Fourth quarter sales totaled $28.89 billion, up 2.1 percent from the previous year. Kroger saw heavy growth in its digital sector, with sales up 22 percent from last year.

Kroger also told Supermarket News it had the “best year ever” for the Our Brands private-label, with sales coming in at $23.1 billion.

In 2019, Kroger also expanded its online grocery services, with 1989 pickup locations and 2385 delivery locations.