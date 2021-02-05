L Brands CFO to Retire

L Brands (Columbus, Ohio) announced CFO and interim CEO of the Victoria’s Secret business, Stuart Burgdoerfer, is planning to retire. Current CEO of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Martin Waters will take over as CEO of the Victoria’s Secret Business effective immediately, according to a press release.

Burgdoerfer will remain in his CFO role through August 2021, and the company has initiated a search for Burgdoerfer’s successor, which will include both internal and external candidates.

Sarah Nash, chair of L Brands’ Board of Directors said in a company press release: “The Board and I are extremely grateful to Stuart for his leadership during his 20-year career at L Brands. In the last nine months, he has led the turnaround of the Victoria’s Secret business in addition to continuing to lead L Brands’ finance organization as CFO. He will be missed, and we appreciate that he will remain with the business to see us through the planned separation process.”