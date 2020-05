L Brands (Columbus, Ohio) has announced it will close approximately 250 Victoria’s Secret stores in the U.S. and Canada, according to USA Today. L Brands will also permanently close 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and one in Canada.

Total corporate-wide sales dropped 37 percent in the quarter ending May 2, and almost all of its stores have been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.