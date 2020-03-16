L Brands names Company Chair Replacement

L Brands (Columbus, Ohio) founder, Les Wexner will step down from his role of company Chair and take a Chairman Emeritus position, with board member Sarah Nash stepping in as his replacement, reports Retail Dive.

This transition is set to take place following the sale of the majority stake in Victoria’s Secret to New York-based private equity firm, Sycamore Partners.

Nash will also serve as lead independent director of the company’s board, following the retirement of current Director, Allan Tessler, in the upcoming months.