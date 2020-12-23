L Brands Taps Ascena Execs for Bath & Body Works

L Brands (Columbus, Ohio) has tapped former Ascena Group (Mahwah, N.J.) execs for leadership roles at Bath & Body Works, according to Retail Dive. Julie Rosen, a former Ascena executive, was chosen as President and Deon Riley, former Ross Stores executive, became Chief Human Resources Officer.

Rosen was most recently the President of Loft, Lou & Grey, Loft Outlet, Ann Taylor and Ann Taylor Factory Stores, where she worked for four years, according to Retail Dive. She also worked at Gap Inc. for roughly 20 years in a variety of roles. Riley was most recently Group Senior VP of HR, Culture and Diversity and Inclusion. She also held roles previously at Abercrombie & Fitch.