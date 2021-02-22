Lasting Impression: The Gift of Imagination

Located on the second and third floors of the Shenzhen Uniwalk shopping mall in Shenzen, China, the Meland Club flagship is a fairytale come to life for local children and their parents. The whimsical, colorful garden “play café” is described by designer Li Xiang, Founder and CEO of X+Living (Shanghai) as “a refuge for innocence in this deserted world.”

The 6000-square-foot space is built as a three-level platform within two-stories of the mall structure to maximize the use of vertical space and magnify the element of exploration. Atriums surrounded by staircases orient and guide the guests toward their destinations. Vivid scenery that changes continuously is designed to pique interest and stimulate what Xiang calls “a gift from God” – our imaginations.

This originally appeared in VMSD's January/February "Look Book" issue.

