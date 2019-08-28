Le Tote Purchases Lord & Taylor for $100 million

Deal will allow department store to continue operating
Hudson’s Bay will sell department store Lord & Taylor (New York) to clothing rental service Le Tote (San Francisco) for $100 million, according to NBC News. Le Tote, founded just seven years ago, allows customers to rent clothing for $79 per month.
The deal will allow Lord & Taylor to continue operations; the retailer currently operates 45 department stores. The stores will represent Le Tote’s first physical retail presence.