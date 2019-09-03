Lego Continues International Expansion

The Lego Group (Billund, Denmark) recently announced it will be ramping up its global investments in order to “reach more children around the world,” International Business Times reports.

The company will continue its ongoing investment in China and plans to have 140 open stores in 35 cities within the country open by the end of 2019. It will also open an office in Mumbai, according to IBT.

Lego is also planning to open another 70 stores outside of China, including an Amsterdam flagship.

It is unknown if Lego is planning to open any additional stores in the U.S. this year, says IBT.