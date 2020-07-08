Levi to Cut 15 Percent of Corporate Workers

Levi Strauss & Co. (San Francisco) has cut 15 percent of its corporate workforce, WWD reports. The move was done in order to endure the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, and more spending will reportedly be focused on its growing e-commerce business.

The company is terminating 700 positions globally out of a total corporate workforce of 4667. This move will generate savings of up to $100 million, according to WWD.

Chip Bergh, the brand’s Chief Executive Officer, told WWD, “This is particularly difficult, but it reflects the fact that we know we’re going to be a smaller business as we go through this crisis … We’re expecting that the recovery could potentially take a number of quarters.”