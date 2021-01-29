Levi’s to Offer Exclusive Collection at Target

After a decade-long relationship with Target (Minneapolis), Levi’s (San Francisco) is launching a limited-time, exclusive home and lifestyle collection at Target, reports Minneapolis StarTribune.

The collaboration will be the jean maker’s first home collection, which will feature more than 100 items from dishware to pet beds. Most of the products will be priced below $25. The collection will be available in stores and online starting Feb. 28.

A focus of the collection includes products designed to be durable, made with recycled glass or earning sustainability certifications such as Forest Stewardship Council certification that shows wood products came from responsibly managed forests.

Jill Sando, Chief Merchandising Officer of style and owned brands for Target, said in a statement: "Strategic partnerships like our work with Levi's have long been a key part of Target's success, allowing us to offer our guests the very best national brands alongside our incredible assortment of owned brands. Through this partnership, we're able to offer a collection of items guests can't find anywhere else, with pieces that exemplify the values and design prowess of both the Target and Levi's brands."