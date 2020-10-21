Lidl to Install Hospital-Grade Air Filtration

Grocery chain Lidl (Neckarsulm, Germany) will install new air filtration systems rated MERV 13 or higher in all U.S. stores by the end of 2020, according to a press release. This level of filtration is typically found in hospitals.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked diligently to protect the health of everyone in our stores by meeting or exceeding CDC guidelines and this measure to create cleaner, healthier air is no different," said Johannes Fieber, CEO, Lidl US.

Epidemiologists recommend using high-efficiency air filters whenever possible, and Lidl is among the first supermarkets to install hospital-grade filtration systems across its store fleet.

