Lidl to Provide Medical Benefits for Part-Time Workers

Lidl US (Arlington, Va.) will provide medical benefits for all of its employees, full- or part-time, in more than 70 stores, according to a press release. Starting Jan. 1, about 1200 part-time Lidl team members will be eligible for medical benefits through their employer.

"We want our team to have the peace of mind knowing they have healthcare coverage," said Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini. "Giving team members working part-time at Lidl access to medical benefits is incredibly important and it will help them succeed. As we continue to expand, we are committed to supporting all our employees so they can be at their best."

Lidl operates 10,800 stores in 32 countries, employing about 287,000 people worldwide.