Linda Dresner Closes Shop

Linda Dresner is closing her three-level, 6000-square-foot space in Birmingham, Mich., because of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, WWD reports. However, Dresner will not retire and plans to stay in Birmingham. Dresner has been in luxury retailing for the past four-and-a-half decades.

Dresner told WWD: “This is bittersweet for me. It’s been a long haul. Very happy times. People who have been coming in tell me they’re sad I am closing the store, and that there is nothing to replace it.”

Viewed as a visionary within the retail and fashion industries, Dresner’s clientele over the years has included actresses to socialites such as Uma Thurman, Gloria Vanderbilt, Carine Roitfeld, Scarlett Johansson and Wendy Murdoch, as well as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Onassis.

Dresner also had a store on Park Avenue in Manhattan, which closed in 2008 due to rising rents from the Great Recession and competition. She decided to focus on her store in Michigan, where there was less competition but also not as wide of an audience as New York City previously offered.