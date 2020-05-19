Little Sky Gelateria Opens in Australia

Meant to showcase the art behind gelato production as well as foster social interaction, Little Sky Gelateria features a quaint yet engaging interior set around 1500 square feet.

Designed by Melbourne-based Ewert Leaf, elements original to the space (like its concrete floors and brick work) were restored, and subtle touches – like striking blue tile or the solid oak bench that stretches the length of the store topped with pink cushions – help add a modern touch.

A window punched through to the kitchen acts as the “theatre of gelato,” allowing visitors to see the gelato production process, a design element inspired by the owners’ studies in Northern Italy.