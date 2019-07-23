L.L. Bean to Open First Canadian Store

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean (Freeport, Me.) will open its first store in Canada next month, reports The Seattle Times. A 13,000-square-foot store will open on Aug. 23 at Oakville Place in Oakville, Canada, near Toronto.

CEO Steve Smith is thrilled that “loyal Canadian fans” can enjoy “a true comprehensive … L.L. Bean experience.” L.L. Bean reportedly sees international growth as a key part of its growth and already operates 28 stores, a call center and a distribution center in Japan.