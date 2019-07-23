L.L. Bean to Open First Canadian Store

The outdoor retailer sees international growth as key to its future
Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean (Freeport, Me.) will open its first store in Canada next month, reports The Seattle Times. A 13,000-square-foot store will open on Aug. 23 at Oakville Place in Oakville, Canada, near Toronto.
CEO Steve Smith is thrilled that “loyal Canadian fans” can enjoy “a true comprehensive … L.L. Bean experience.” L.L. Bean reportedly sees international growth as a key part of its growth and already operates 28 stores, a call center and a distribution center in Japan.