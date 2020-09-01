L.L. Bean Sees Demand for Winter Gear

L.L. Bean’s (Freeport, Maine) CEO Stephen Smith says the retailer is seeing a rise in demand for winter gear like fleece, flannels and boots, CNBC reports. This could in part be due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the opening of gyms and indoor activities in various states.

Other outdoor retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Pa.) have seen a surge in sales (194 percent increase in online sales in the most recent quarter) for athletic apparel, kayaks, camping accessories and sneakers.

Smith told CNBC Tuesday, “We have already seen a pop in sales on snow shoes, sleds and some of our outdoor hard goods for the winter season. I think people are connected to the outdoors in ways they have never been.”