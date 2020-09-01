 

L.L. Bean Sees Demand for Winter Gear

The retailer says demand for winter gear is growing ahead of schedule
Posted September 1, 2020

L.L. Bean’s (Freeport, Maine) CEO Stephen Smith says the retailer is seeing a rise in demand for winter gear like fleece, flannels and boots, CNBC reports. This could in part be due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the opening of gyms and indoor activities in various states.

Other outdoor retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Pa.) have seen a surge in sales (194 percent increase in online sales in the most recent quarter) for athletic apparel, kayaks, camping accessories and sneakers.

Smith told CNBC Tuesday, “We have already seen a pop in sales on snow shoes, sleds and some of our outdoor hard goods for the winter season. I think people are connected to the outdoors in ways they have never been.”

