Looters Hit Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

More than 100 people were arrested as of 9 a.m. today after a night of looting in response to a police shooting overnight, reports the Chicago Tribune. Store along the Michigan Avenue shopping corridor, in the loop and as far north as Lincoln Park saw smashed windows, destruction and stolen merchandise as hundreds of looters responded to posts on social media.

“What occurred in our downtown and surrounding communities was abject criminal behavior, pure and simple,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “And there cannot be any excuse for it. Period.”

Officers shot and wounded a 20-year-old man Sunday afternoon after he reportedly fired shots at them during pursuit. He is expected to survive his injuries.