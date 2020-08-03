 

Lord & Taylor Files for Chapter 11

The venerable department store is the latest to seek bankruptcy protection
Posted August 3, 2020

Department store Lord & Taylor (New York) has filed for bankruptcy protection, according to The New York Times. The chain was acquired by Le Tote, a clothing rental startup, for $100 million.

Both retailers filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia yesterday. Lord & Taylor traces its roots to 1826, when Samuel Lord and George Washington opened a dry good store in Manhattan. 

Headlines

