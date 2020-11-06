Lowe’s to Distribute $100 Million in Worker Bonuses

Lowe’s will give its frontline workers $100 million worth of bonuses before the holidays, reports Business Insider. The bonuses, $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time employees, will be distributed November 13.

The company has reportedly spent $775 million on worker bonuses since the pandemic began. Workers have received bonuses in March, May, July, August and October. Lowe’s will also hire 20,000 seasonal workers and stores and distribution centers.

